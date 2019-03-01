POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Opposition stages protests against corruption in Albania | Money Talks
02:35
BizTech
Opposition stages protests against corruption in Albania | Money Talks
Albania's government hopes to start accession talks to join the EU this year. But with political turmoil in parliament and serious concerns about corruption, there are several obstacles. Thousands of Albanians have been protesting about the connection between politicians and organised crime. Iolo ap Dafydd reports from Tirana on the significant problems facing the country. #AlbaniaProtests #AlbaniaProtest #TiranaProtest
March 1, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?