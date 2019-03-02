World Share

Brexit Battles: UK companies plan mass exodus if no deal Brexit

The UK's leading business lobby says companies are planning a mass exodus from Britain if the country leaves the European Union without an exit deal. Brexit is supposed to happen on the 29th of this month, but it's still not clear if it will be delayed, or if a deal will be agreed. Our correspondent Sarah Morice has been to one small business that's already decided to relocate. #Brexit #TheresaMay #UK