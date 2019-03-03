POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Albania Bunkers: Thousands destroyed to make way for roads
02:40
World
Albania Bunkers: Thousands destroyed to make way for roads
During Communist rule in the 1970s and '80s, Albania's leaders spent a lot of time and money to build tens of thousands of concrete bunkers. They lined the country's borders, hills and valleys. Most have been destroyed during the past twenty years, but in rural and out-of-the-way areas, they've been left abandoned. They, are though, still considered government property as Iolo ap Dafydd reports. #Albania #bunkers #AlbaniaBunkers
March 3, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?