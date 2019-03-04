POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Algeria Election: Boutleflika to call early vote if re-elected
The Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has confirmed he will seek re-election despite widespread protests against him staying in power. But he has also promised that if he wins, he will step down after a year, and call new elections. Bouteflika has been in power for 20 years, but his decision to run has angered many Algerians, within the country and elsewhere. Francis Collings reports. #Algeria, #Bouteflika, Africa
March 4, 2019
