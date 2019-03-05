BizTech Share

Beijing, Washington nearing deal on tariffs | Money Talks

Chinese shares rallied to their highest level in nearly nine months due to reports of progress in trade negotiations with the US. And in a move that's sure to make Washington happy, Beijing's also ending a decades-old practice that's helped Chinese industries compete with the rest of the world. Paolo Montecillo has the details. And Martin Jacques joined us from London. He is a senior fellow at the Department of Politics and International Studies at Cambridge University. He also wrote the book, When China Rules the World.