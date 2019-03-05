World Share

How can Libya achieve peace?

It’s been eight years since Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown in Libya. Now the North African nation is controlled by rival factions. Both agreed to hold elections but are they feasible? Guests: Mansour el Kikhia Author of 'Libya's Qaddafi: The Politics of Contradiction' Mustafa Fetouri Academic and Journalist Guma el Gumaty Head of the Taghyeer Party in Libya and member of the UN-backed political dialogue group #Libya #peace #LibyaOil