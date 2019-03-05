World Share

Why did the UK ban Hezbollah?

Hezbollah makes up a major part of Lebanon’s government, but the United Kingdom has designated the whole group as terrorists. For decades Hezbollah’s military wing was banned by Britain, but now the political arm has been outlawed too. Did the UK make the right decision by banning one of the Middle East’s most powerful and influential political players? Guests: Jamal Ghosn Former managing editor of the Al Akhbar daily newspaper Rakib Ehsan Research fellow in the Centre on Radicalisation and Terrorism at the Henry Jackson Society Afzal Ashraf Expert in terrorism and global security at Nottingham University #UKban #Hezbollah #HezbollahUK