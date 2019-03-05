POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Forum aims to monitor AI advancements | Money Talks
01:49
BizTech
Forum aims to monitor AI advancements | Money Talks
Artificial intelligence is being used in more and more products and is speeding up the fourth industrial revolution. But how can the technology be regulated so that it doesn't pose a risk to humans? A conference in Paris by the UN's scientific organisation is currently discussing that exact topic. We sent Oliver Whitfield-Miocic to ask whether we should be afraid. #Technology #AI #AugmentedReality
March 5, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?