Forum aims to monitor AI advancements | Money Talks

Artificial intelligence is being used in more and more products and is speeding up the fourth industrial revolution. But how can the technology be regulated so that it doesn't pose a risk to humans? A conference in Paris by the UN's scientific organisation is currently discussing that exact topic. We sent Oliver Whitfield-Miocic to ask whether we should be afraid. #Technology #AI #AugmentedReality