Life of Alija Izetbegovic

Alija Izetbegovic's legacy still inspires many around the world. From a political prisoner, he became one of the most important political figures in the history of Bosnia and Herzegovina. This is just part of his story. Correction: in the seven-second segment at minute 1.2, we would like to clarify that Alija Izetbegovic had not, in fact, formed a Muslim party before the SDA party that he had formed in 1989. #AlijaIzetbegovic #BosniaandHerzegovina #Bosnia
March 5, 2019
