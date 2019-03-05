POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
NewsFeed – New congresswoman accused of anti-Semitism. Again.
15:00
NewsFeed – New congresswoman accused of anti-Semitism. Again.
- #IStandWithIlhan is a top trend as news breaks the Democrats plan resolution that is a tacit rebuke of her critique of Israel - Dr. Hilderman is a Ugandan musician who says he will defy his government’s plan to monitor artists’ output - The British Museum will return lock of Emperor Tewodros’ hair to Ethiopia - Orangutan species under threat because of Chinese made dam in Indonesia #IlhanOmar #Anti-Semitism
March 5, 2019
