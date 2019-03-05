BizTech Share

Huawei to sue US over equipment ban | Money Talks

China and one of its big corporations are ratcheting up the pressure on Canada and the US. Billions of dollars of contracts are at stake in the row over market access and security. And as Paolo Montecillo reports, it could decide the freedom of three individuals on both sides of the Pacific. For more on this story, our Editor-at-large Craig Copetas spoke to us from Paris. #Huawei #EquipmentBan #China