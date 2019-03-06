World Share

Decathlon scraps sports hijabs after Macron’s party threatened a boycott

French company Decathlon says it withdrew plans to sell Islamic headscarves for athletes after receiving a wave of threats and insults online. French president Emmanuel Macron's centrist party had threatened to boycott Decathlon saying hijabs in sport contradict the country's secular values. Did the company cave to political pressure? Guests: Manal Rostrom Professional runner and activist who appears in Nike's hijab survivor campaign Patricia Chagnon Member of Marine Le Pen's National Rally political party #Decathlon #SportsHijabs #Macron