World Share

Haiti's Foreign Minister defends his president amid widespread protests

Haiti may not be at the top of your newsfeeds right now but the country remains on edge after a month of anti-government protests. Demonstrators have been calling for the resignation of President Jovenel Moise since February. His government has been accused of misusing funds meant for development and those on the streets argue corruption has destroyed the economy. So is the president to blame? Guest: Bocchit Edmond Foreign Minister of Haiti #HaitiProtests #JovenelMoise #protest