The War in Syria: Olive oil income booms after Afrin liberation
The War in Syria: Olive oil income booms after Afrin liberation
It's been almost a year since Turkey liberated the Northern Syrian region of Afrin from the YPG which Ankara regards as an offshoot of the PKK terror group. Olive oil production in the region was an important income source for the terror group as they heavily taxed the farmers. TRT World's Alaattin Kilic has visited the region and says the farmers are finally getting back on their feet. #Afrin #Syria #OperationOliveBranch
March 7, 2019
