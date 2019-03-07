What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

BizTech Share

Huawei in a bid to overturn US hardware ban | Money Talks

Chinese tech giant Huawei has asked a Texas court to overturn a ban on its equipment in the United States. The world's largest maker of telecoms equipment says the Trump administration has failed to provide any credible evidence to support its accusations of spying. Paolo Montecillo reports. And we take a look at Huawei's odds with TRT World's Editor-at-large, Craig Copetas. He joined us from Paris. #Huawei #MoneyTalks #TradeWar