Facebook founder says data security is in check | Money Talks

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg says privacy and data security are now the company's main goals. The social media giant's under pressure for selling users' data and not doing enough to protect their personal information. In a blog post on the platform, Zuckerberg says these concerns are being addressed, but critics have expressed doubts. For more on this we caught up with Mark Skilton. He’s a professor of Practice in Information Systems & Management at Warwick Business School in the UK. #Facebook #DataSecurity #MoneyTalks