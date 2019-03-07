POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Michael Jackson’s nephew says the allegations against his uncle feel like the ultimate betrayal
26:00
World
Michael Jackson’s nephew says the allegations against his uncle feel like the ultimate betrayal
Leaving Neverland a controversial documentary details allegations made by two men who claim Michael Jackson groomed and sexually abused them. The Jackson family has denied the claims and denounced the film in a series of damning statements, including one which compared the documentary to a “public lynching.” Assed Baig spoke to Michael’s nephew Taj Jackson who says his uncle was innocent. #LeavingNeverland #MichaelJackson #Oprah
March 7, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?