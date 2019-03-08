World Share

Albania Gambling Ban: Authorities close 4,200 sport betting venues

Gambling and betting has developed into such a big problem in Albania that the government last October, decided to ban sports betting and other forms of gambling from the start of 2019. The only legal form of gambling now is at casinos in 5 star hotels, and the national lottery. Albanians became addicted to sports betting and electronic casinos, spending an estimated 170 million dollars a year. Iolo ap Dafydd reports on what drove the government to ban gambling. #AlbaniaGambling #gambling #GamblingBan