Paper at Pilevneli Gallery | Exhibition | Showcase
It's one of civilizations oldest inventions dating almost as far back as the evolution of writing. Paper has been the vehicle that allowed for a wide variety of expressions to be physically realized - transported from the head AND heart, directly onto the page. Showcase's Sena Arslan tells a new exhibition at Istanbul's Pilevneli Gallery is tracing how the invention of paper, has shaped the contemporary art scene for the last half-century. #Paper #Pilevneli #Showcase
March 8, 2019
