March 8, 2019
03:28
03:28
More Videos
Sonar Istanbul | Festival | Showcase
Lying at the intersection between electronic music and digital culture, Sonic Istanbul is set to serve up mean beats by the Bosphorus. The origins of the festival began in Spain twenty-five years ago. But the festival has been presented in a compact form here for the last three years. Taking place this weekend, its mission is finding the link between creativity and technology. Showcase's Aadel Haleem went to check it out. #Music #Sonar #Showcase
More Videos