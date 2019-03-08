World Share

'90 percent of Venezuela rejects Nicolas Maduro' says Juan Guaido supporter, Diego Arria

Diego Arria is Venezuela’s exiled former ambassador to the United Nations and now one of Juan Guaido’s most influential supporters. He accompanied the self-declared interim president to the Colombian border as Guaido attempted to drum up support across Latin America, in his bid to oust the Venezuelan President, Nicolas Maduro. The bitter rivals have both urged their supporters to take to the streets, but Diego Arria told The Newsmakers that support for Maduro is in serious decline and that his time in office could soon come to an end. #Venezuela #Maduro #Guaido