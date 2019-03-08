World Share

‘Kashmiris are hostage to the failed relationship between India and Pakistan’

Kashmir has been called one of the world's most dangerous flashpoints. Nuclear-armed neighbours, India and Pakistan saw their decades-long dispute over Kashmir, reached fever pitch last month. It all started with a suicide bombing in India administered Kashmir on February 14, carried out by a local fighter. India blamed Pakistan based militants for the attack and retaliated by carrying out an air strike across the border on what it said was a terrorist training camp. After a series of cat and mouse games, India saw one of its fighter planes shot down by Pakistan. Although the pilot was released, just days later, a grenade attack hit the city of Jammu, killing at least two people. Guests: Victoria Schofield Author of the book, Kashmir in Conflict Farhan Mujahid Chak Associate Professor of Political Science at Qatar University #KashmirConflict #Kashmir #India #Pakistan