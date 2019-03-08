POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Beijing plans change in foreign investment law | Money Talks
06:44
BizTech
Chinese shares ended the week with their largest one-day sell-off in five months. Investors were spooked after the government reported a larger-than-expected drop in exports due to trade tensions with the US. It's putting even more pressure on Beijing to spur an economy that grew at its slowest pace in three decades last year. Laila Humairah reports. And for more on this story, Freya Beamish joined Money Talks from Newcastle in the UK. She's the Chief Asia Economist at research firm Pantheon Macroeconomics. #Beijing #China #MoneyTalks
March 8, 2019
