Russia: Perception & Reality: Is the West wrong about Russia?
26:00
World
What are we to make of Russia? A major player on the world stage undoubtedly, but what really is Putin power? And is he being unfairly painted as the bogeyman of the east? Joining us is *Ben Nimmo, who investigates Russian disinformation campaigns at the Atlantic Council. *Alexander Nekrassov, former Kremlin adviser *Dr Samir Puri, who teaches in the war studies department at King's College London. *Humphrey Hawksley, author and former BBC foreign correspondent. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Russia #Putin #INFTreaty #Crimea
March 11, 2019
