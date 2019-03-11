POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Pakistan's Feto Schools: Top court agrees on Turkish government takeover
02:23
World
Pakistan's Feto Schools: Top court agrees on Turkish government takeover
Pakistan's top court has dismissed a petition that challenged the Turkish government's takeover of a group of schools in Pakistan. Ankara says they were run by the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation. After the ruling, Turkish administrators took over control of the educational network. But as Hasan Abdullah reports from Islamabad, the new managers still have to win over some of the students and their parents. #Turkey #Pakistan #FETO
March 11, 2019
