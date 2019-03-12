POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Brexit Talks: Theresa May secures legally binding changes
02:26
World
Brexit Talks: Theresa May secures legally binding changes
It has been a dramatic day of Brexit negotiations. Prime Minister Theresa May made a short notice dash to meet EU officials in Strasbourg on Monday night. She needed new concessions over the Irish Backstop, the arrangement in the Brexit deal to keep the Irish border open. Many of her own MPs demand legal changes to it as a condition for voting for the whole deal on Tuesday evening where it will be presented for the second time. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. #Brexit #NoDeal #BrexitTalks
March 12, 2019
