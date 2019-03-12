POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Venezuela in Turmoil: Little water and electricity for days
Venezuela in Turmoil: Little water and electricity for days
The United States says it will withdraw all remaining diplomatic personnel from Venezuela. On Monday, a state of 'national alarm' was declared by the country's National Assembly. The continuing power outage across large parts of Venezuela is causing chaos and adds to the political tension that's split the nation. Our Latin America correspondent Ediz Tiyansan is in Caracas. #Venezuela #Maduro #Guaido
March 12, 2019
