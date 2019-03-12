5 Classic Adaptations | Cinema | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
03:22
The process of transferring a work of literature onto a cinematic medium is not an easy one. More often than not, movie adaptations fail to make both readers and moviegoers happy. The Godfather, on the other hand, is one of the few exceptions, but it isn't the only one. Showcase's Alican Pamir brings us a selection of other highly acclaimed feature films that lived up to the grandeur of the original. #Classic #Adaptation #Showcase
March 12, 2019
