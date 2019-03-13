POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Event of a Thread at Istanbul Modern | Exhibition | Showcase
02:36
World
The Event of a Thread at Istanbul Modern | Exhibition | Showcase
The beauty of contemporary art is that it can find a new way to draw your attention by using any and all imaginable materials. When it comes to creating art. There are no limits and all lines are blurred. So, you can literally turn anything into art. Even your grandmother's old tea towels. Showcase producer Nursena Tuter visited Istanbul Modern's latest contemporary art exhibition and explored the canvases, collages and installations all made using fabric. #IstanbulModern #Event #Showcase
March 13, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?