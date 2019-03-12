POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Minority Women Politicians: Unfairly targeted?
25:55
World
Minority Women Politicians: Unfairly targeted?
They're being threatened with murder, rape and assault - and subjected to vicious online abuse. Is enough being done to protect black and other ethnic minority women in politics? It’s tough getting to the top in pretty much anything. But what if you’re from a minority and you’re a woman, how much tougher is it? And if your choice is politics there’s a lot of personal unpleasantness too. Is it worth the effort? And here at the Roundtable in Los Angeles is Lark Lo from The Socialist Party USA; writer and journalist Margie Orford; Salma Yaqoob, political activist and former Respect party leader. And Malia Bouattia, Former President of the National Union of Students. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Roundtable #WomenInPolitics #Women
March 12, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?