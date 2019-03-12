World Share

Brexit Vote: Theresa May loses second Brexit vote

British Prime Minister Theresa May has suffered a second defeat over her Brexit deal. MP's voted against it on Tuesday by a margin of 149 votes despite her last ditch attempts to gain new legal assurances from the EU over the Irish Back Stop. MPs will now vote on whether to leave the EU without a deal or whether to request an extension. Simon McGregor-Wood reports from Westminster.