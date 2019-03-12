World Share

US College Cheating Scandal: Charges against 50 people including parents

Fifty people including 31 parents have been charged in the largest ever college admissions cheating scandal according to the US Department of Justice. The scandal involves college coaches and administrators at elite schools including Yale, UCLA and Stanford where parents allegedly paid bribes to gain admission for their children. Courtney Kealy has more.