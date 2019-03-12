POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US College Cheating Scandal: Charges against 50 people including parents
01:50
World
US College Cheating Scandal: Charges against 50 people including parents
Fifty people including 31 parents have been charged in the largest ever college admissions cheating scandal according to the US Department of Justice. The scandal involves college coaches and administrators at elite schools including Yale, UCLA and Stanford where parents allegedly paid bribes to gain admission for their children. Courtney Kealy has more. #AdmissionsScandal #admissions #CollegeAdmissions
March 12, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?