Ethiopian Airlines Crash: EU suspends Boeing 737 MAX 8 flights
03:19
World
In the U.S., the Federal Aviation Administration is under growing pressure to ground Boeing's 737 Max 8 aircraft. Several more countries, including the entire European Union, Australia and New Zealand have banned the fleet from flying until the cause of Sunday's crash in Ethiopia and another crash involving the same model in Indonesia last year, can be determined. Lionel Donovan has more. #AirCrash #EthiopianAirCrash #AddisAbaba
March 13, 2019
