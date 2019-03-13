POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Digital Occupation: Tourism sites accused of supporting occupation
02:39
World
Digital Occupation: Tourism sites accused of supporting occupation
Amnesty International has accused digital tourism companies of violating the rights of Palestinians. Firms including Airbnb and Booking.com list houses on settlements in occupied Palestinian territories as being located in Israel. Amnesty classifies Israel building settlements a war crime. But as the companies are profting from the practice, it seems unlikely that it'll end any time soon. Mustafa Fatih Yavuz has more. #occupation #DigitalOccupation #Airbnb
March 13, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?