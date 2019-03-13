World Share

Digital Occupation: Tourism sites accused of supporting occupation

Amnesty International has accused digital tourism companies of violating the rights of Palestinians. Firms including Airbnb and Booking.com list houses on settlements in occupied Palestinian territories as being located in Israel. Amnesty classifies Israel building settlements a war crime. But as the companies are profting from the practice, it seems unlikely that it'll end any time soon. Mustafa Fatih Yavuz has more.