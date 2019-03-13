POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Did France Orchestrate a Constitutional Coup in Algeria?
10:31
World
Did France Orchestrate a Constitutional Coup in Algeria?
A former captain in Algeria’s secret service says France is orchestrating the exit of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika. The 82-year-old announced he wouldn’t run for a fifth term after thousands of people demanded he steps down. But when will he? Furthermore, while protesters are celebrating an apparent victory for democracy, some in the opposition fear a power vacuum. We debate what’ll happen next. Guests: Haroune Hassine Former Captain in Algerian Secret Service Lakhdar Ghettas Author of ‘Algeria and the Cold War: International Relations and the Struggle for Autonomy' #Bouteflika #Algeria #France
March 13, 2019
