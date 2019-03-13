EU suspends Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Federal Aviation Administration is under growing pressure to ground Boeing's 737 MAX 8 aircraft in the US. Canada has now joined several other countries, including the European Union, Australia and New Zealand in banning the aircraft until the cause of Sunday's crash in Ethiopia -- and another last year -- can be determined. But, as , reports, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration says there is no reason to ground the planes while the investigation is still under way. Meanwhile, The CEO of Ethiopian Airlines says the crashed 737 MAX 8's voice and data recorders will be sent for analysis in Europe. Chris Roebuck from Cass Business School joins us from London. #Boeing #Boeing737 #Boeing737Max8
March 13, 2019
