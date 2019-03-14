World Share

Iran-Iraq Ties

Despite being neighbours, Iran's president had not set foot in Iraq since taking office more than five years ago. That changed this week as Hassan Rouhani touched down in Baghdad to a very warm welcome. It’s a far cry from the 1980’s when the two fought a bloody war that killed more than a million people. But in recent years, the two have been brought together. Tehran gave crucial support to Baghdad in its fight against Daesh, and now Rouhani needs to expand trade ties with Iraq to bolster a faltering economy. The two agreed to forge deeper political and economic ties, something Washington won't be happy to hear. US officials have been urging Iraq to abandon its relationship with Iran. But have US sanctions inadvertently brought the two closer together? #Iran #Rouhani #Iraq