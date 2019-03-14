World Share

Expanding the Embargo on Cuba

From assassination attempts to threats of nuclear war, the US and Cuba have had a hostile relationship for decades. Then in 2015, under President Barack Obama, diplomatic ties were reinstated for the first time since the Cold War. Things were looking good. But could that all be about to change under Donald Trump? He's no fan of his predecessor or his policies, especially when it comes to Havana. In fact, he seems dead set on rolling back Obama's restored relations with Cuba, by wielding a rather obscure act of Congress. Randolph Nogel explains. #Cuba #Embargo #HelmsBurton