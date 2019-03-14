World Share

What’s Behind Hassan Rouhani’s trip to Iraq?

Not so long ago Iran and Iraq were sworn enemies. In the 1980’s they fought a bloody war that killed more than a million people, but in recent years the two have been brought together out of necessity. Iran helped Iraq in its fight against Daesh, and now Rouhani needs to expand trade ties with Iraq to bolster a faltering economy hurt by US sanctions. Both nations have agreed to forge deeper ties. , Washington won't be happy to hear. US officials have been urging Iraq to abandon its relationship with Iran. But have US sanctions inadvertently brought the two closer together? Guests: Borzou Daragahi Middle East Analyst and Correspondent for The Independent Ahmed Rushdi Foreign Policy Adviser to Speaker of Iraqi Parliament Seyed Mostafa Khoshcheshm Iranian Affairs Analyst Jim Phillips Senior Research Fellow at The Heritage Foundation #Rouhani #Iraq #IRGC