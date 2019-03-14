POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Bloody Sunday Trial: Families want soldiers to be prosecuted
Bloody Sunday Trial: Families want soldiers to be prosecuted
It's been almost 50 years since the killings in Northern Ireland known as Bloody Sunday. Now, prosecutors will decide whether the 18 British soldiers involved, should be tried for murder. They could be accused of shooting dead 13 civil rights protesters in Londonderry in 1972. As Sarah Morice reports, there's a lot riding on the prosecutors' decision. #BloodySunday, #NortherIreland, #Britain
March 14, 2019
