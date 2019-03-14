BizTech Share

Robotic Farming: Can technology solve global food shortages?

Drones, or flying robots that can spot crop disease, check where your sheep or your cows are and can reach farmland that humans can’t. All now possible and making this the age of a new agricultural revolution. Joining us at the Roundtable from Washington D.C. was Jenny Splitter, science and health writer at Forbes; from Bristol in the UK Patrick Holden, founder of the sustainable food trust; Vicki Hird, a food and farming policy expert; and Jack Wragham, co-founder of DRONE-AG Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Robots #Farming #Agricultural