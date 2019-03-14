POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey to explore oil and gas deposits | Money Talks
Earlier this year, Turkey said it would start drilling near the island of Cyprus to try to find oil and gas. It's already operating off its own coast as it tries to become more energy independent. But a move closer to the island could be controversial. TRT World's Diplomatic Correspondent Andrew Hopkins visited Turkey's first drill ship off the coast of Antalya in southern Turkey. #Turkey #TurkeyExploration #OilAndGas
March 14, 2019
