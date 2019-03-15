Dorothea Tanning at Tate Modern | Exhibitions | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Her career spans seventy years. yet for a long time, many people were likely to consider Dorothea Tanning as the wife of surrealist Maks Ernst -rather than as a surrealist in her own right. But now, London's Tate Modern is giving this prolific painter the attention she deserves with a large-scale retrospective dedicated to her pioneering spirit. Miranda Atty went to the Southbank to immerse herself in Tanning's work. #DorotheaTanning #Exhibition #Showcase
March 15, 2019
