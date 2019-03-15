POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Dorothea Tanning at Tate Modern, 38th Istanbul Film Festival & ‘Lines’ | Full Episode | Showcase
25:29
World

In this episode of Showcase; Dorothea Tanning at Tate Modern 01:01 The Circle Space Istanbul 05:45 Selcuk Avci, Architect- Founding Partner of Avci Architects & Sanja Jurca Avci, Architect- Founding Partner of Avci Architects 06:33 Shortcuts 12:22 38th Istanbul Film Festival 17:55 Melis Zararsiz, Film Content Editor 18:38 ‘Lines’ Against Rising Tides 23:52 #FilmFestival #DorotheaTanning #Showcase
March 15, 2019
