‘Afghanistan is Not a Civil War’
15:49
World
A former official for Afghanistan’s chief executive says his country is only at war with foreign forces. Watch the debate as we discuss what a US withdrawal would mean for the Afghan government. Guests: David Sedney Former US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Javid Faisal Former Deputy Spokesman for the Chief Executive of Afghanistan Graeme Smith Former UN Political Affairs Officer in Afghanistan #Taliban #Afghanistan #US
March 15, 2019
