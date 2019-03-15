World Share

New Zealand Terror Attack: 49 killed in Christchurch attack on two mosques

We begin in New Zealand.... where a terrorist attack on two mosques in Christchurch during Friday prayers has killed at least 49 people. Police say many others have been seriously wounded. The prime minister says the incident represents one of the country's darkest days. In response, the terror threat level across New Zealand has been raised to high. Jacob Brown reports. #NewZealandTerrorAttack #TerrorAttack #MosqueAttack