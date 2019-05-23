POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Off the Grid – Thailand Ghost Citizens
26:00
World
Off the Grid – Thailand Ghost Citizens
Remember the Thai cave rescue? When trapped children were miraculously saved? The story gripped the world… But there is something you weren’t told. When the 12 players and their coach got out. Thailand realised that some of its new heroes were not Thai citizens. TRT world OFF THE GRID documentaries series travelled there to find out more about the people that some are calling ‘The invisibles’. #OffTheGrid #GhostCitizens #CaveRescue
May 23, 2019
