BizTech Share

Tech solutions for improving urban life | Money Talks

Nearly one in five people in Turkey lives in the city of Istanbul. And more people keep pouring in. Now, the government's turning to technology to ensure everyone has access to healthcare, education and other social services. It's part of a plan to turn Istanbul into a smart city. And as Mobin Nasir reports from the World Cities Congress in Istanbul, that's driving the growth of domestic technology producers. #ArtificialIntelligence #WiFi #Urban