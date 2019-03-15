UK MPs vote to delay departure from EU | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UK MPs vote to delay departure from EU
British MPs have voted in favour of requesting an extension to the Brexit process. The UK is meant to leave on March the 29th but can't agree on how to do it. The vote means Prime Minister Theresa May will request a delay at an EU summit next week. Meanwhile US President Donald Trump has weighed in with his own views on the negotiations. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. For more on the Brexit vote, Rajneesh Narula joined us from London. He is a professor of International Business Regulation at the University of Reading's Henley Business School. #Brexit, #EU #Negotiations
March 15, 2019
