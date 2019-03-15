China approves new foreign investment law | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
China's passed a new foreign investment law to attract more international investors. The National People's Congress voted overwhelmingly in favour of the new law which replaces, unifies and simplifies three previous sets of rules that foreign entities doing business in the Mainland had to follow. Samantha Vadas has more from Beijing, she's been following the proceedings at the People's National Congress which has now concluded. She says the government's hoping the new law will boost economic growth and help ease trade tensions with Washington. #Trade #ForeignInvestment #Asia
March 15, 2019
